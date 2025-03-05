AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Avon man faced a judge Wednesday in connection with the death of his mother.

Thaddeus Joseph pleaded not guilty to his murder charge in Stoughton District Court. He is accused of killing his mother Tuesday afternoon inside his family’s home on Nichols Avenue in Avon.

His 53-year-old mother, Astrid, was discovered by her husband when he returned home from work, officials said. Prosecutors said she had been stabbed to death.

“There was a pool of blood on the floor next to her head and a carving knife with blood on it located on the left side of her body. Officers and paramedics subsequently checked the body. It was cold and they were not able to locate a pulse,” the prosecutor said.

Joseph was arrested Tuesday night by Braintree police when officers found him walking out of the South Shore Plaza.

Prosecutors said Joseph told his father, as recently as last weekend, that he has been having mental health issues.

According to prosecutors, Joseph made a chilling comment during the booking process at the Avon Police Department.

“He was acting somewhat erratically during booking, but he did make this statement, as well: ‘This is so funny. All I had to do was kill my mom and then this is it. Is that stomp her face in [sic],” the prosecutor said in court.

Police said their investigation remains underway.

Joseph was ordered held without bail and is due back in court next month.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)