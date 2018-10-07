Avon man charged in gas station robberies, attempted armed carjacking

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An Avon man accused of robbing a Mansfield gas station at gunpoint before leading officers on a chase and attempting to carjack someone in Foxboro is expected to be arraigned on a slew of charges Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Mobil gas station on Chauncy Street about 5:50 a.m. learned that a clerk said he had just been robbed by a masked man brandishing a handgun who fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, according to Mansfield police.

On their way to the scene, Mansfield police officers spotted the vehicle as it turned onto Copeland Drive and followed it onto the highway, where the suspect allegedly abandoned the car and fled into the woods off Route 495.

Soon after, Foxboro police received a call from a resident who reported an attempted armed carjacking at their home. The person said a suspect had just demanded their vehicle while brandishing a knife.

Officers responding to that call arrested Alfredo Rosa, 27, after locating him in a wooded area.

In addition to several outstanding warrants, Rosa is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges including armed robbery while masked, uttering threats to kill, unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to stop for police, attaching motor vehicle plates to conceal ID and civil motor vehicle infractions.

He is also suspected of committing an early morning robbery at a Stoughton gas station on Sunday.

