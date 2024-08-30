AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Avon police are looking for suspects in a series of car crimes.

“Avon Police would like to inform residents that during the overnight hours on August 27, a number of vehicles were either stolen or entered and ransacked on McCoy, Brentwood, Oliver and Packard,” police said in a statement. “We remind residents to properly secure their vehicles to prevent break-ins and avoid being easy targets for thieves.”

The individuals in question can be seen attempting to open car doors.

Police encouraged residents to properly secure their cars and use common sense strategies to help prevent break-ins and avoid being targets for thieves.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to directly contact the Avon Police Department at 508-583-6677.

