BOSTON (WHDH) - Susan Dainys of Avon is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Hit $500” instant ticket game.

Dainys chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to help her children, grandchildren and brother, and to buy some new clothes and shoes for herself.

She purchased her winning ticket at A-1 Market located at 85 E. Main St. in Avon. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

