BOSTON (WHDH) - A bar hoping to bring the sport of ax throwing to the Boston area will open in Somerville on Friday.

Urban Axes, located at 2 Union Square, will offer walk-in hours starting at 5 p.m.

The bar, which sells beer and wine, gives city folks the opportunity to enjoy a sport that is typically played out in the woods.

Guests compete by throwing 1.5-pound axes and earn points based on where it lands on a target.

The company offers group bookings, eight-week leagues and walk-ins for $25 an hour.

