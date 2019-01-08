Ayanna Pressley calls government shutdown ‘Trump-generated crisis’

Democrats, including Massachusetts’ newest congresswoman, Ayanna Pressley, addressed the government shutdown from the house floor on Tuesday.

“I rise today in opposition to the occupant of the White House. Mr. Trump, you took an oath just as I did 5 days ago, to protect and defend the Constitution and the American people,” Pressley said. “Sir, you dishonor that oath. You devalue the life of the immigrant, the worker and the survivor. I see right through you and so do the American people.”

The shutdown began on Dec. 22 after Democrats refused Trump’s request for a $5 billion grant for a wall on the U.S. and Mexican border.

“This has nothing to do with border security,” Pressley said. “Your shut down, another Trump-generated crisis, has brought a tsunami of hurt to the American people.”

Pressley is cosponsoring legislation to make sure any federal contractors get back paid for any time missed during the government shutdown.

