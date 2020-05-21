Ayanna Pressley helps Cambridge food bank while cautioning about the state’s reopening

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is cautioning the governor and other state officials about the dangers of reopening too soon during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pressley was helping staff and other volunteers prepare produce and meals for at-risk residents at the Food for Free food bank in Cambridge on Thursday.

She said she has received calls from several constituents who are afraid to return to work during what she called an “unprecedented” pandemic.

“It is a public health crisis,” Pressley said. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, I believe, hit 6,000 lost lives today and we cannot lose sight of it, and so we have one opportunity to get this right.”

