WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Ayanna Pressley has been arrested in an act of “non-violent civil disobedience” during an abortion rights rally, her office announced. Congresswoman Katherine Clark’s office also tweeted that she was arrested.

The two Massachusetts lawmakers’ arrests are among 16 members of Congress and 34 total arrests, the Capitol Police tweeted.

LIVE: Members of the @DemWomenCaucus and leaders from CPD Action affiliate orgs around the country are taking action? in DC to protect abortion rights weeks after the overturning of Roe v Wade. It’s time to #ExpandTheCourt. #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/Gl9I6rGB2t — CPD Action 💥 (@CPDAction) July 19, 2022

KC, colleagues & activists were arrested while standing up for abortion access.



That's what we call good trouble. https://t.co/IhHE54QRS8 — Team Katherine Clark (@TeamKClark) July 19, 2022

“Today, Congresswoman Pressley joined her colleagues and grassroots advocates for a non-violent civil disobedience to protest the Supreme Court’s cruel and callous decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and strip away abortion rights for everyone who calls America home,” said Pressley spokesperson Ricardo A. Sánchez. “She, along with several of her colleagues, was arrested as part of the peaceful demonstration and is currently in custody of the U.S. Capitol Police. We will share more information as soon as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)