A dream came true for one 17-year-old girl from Lexington Friday as Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and the Make-A-Wish Foundation told her they would be fulfilling her wish of traveling to Atlanta to tour Spelman College.

Ariana Hargrove suffers from lupus and was referred to the Make-A-Wish program last year.

Less than a year later, her friends, family and doctors all gathered at Make-A-Wish’s Boston office to watch her wish come true.

“She’s an inspiration,” Pressley said. “On her worst days, she has just kept that indomitable spirit, kept her joy. And that is just so inspiring.”

Hargrove said she has admired Congresswoman Pressley for a long time.

Pressley, though, said it is Hargrove that she looks up to.

“The more I learned about her, the more I said ‘She’s my hero,’” Pressley said.

Hargrove is passionate about social activism and is interested in curbing bullying and racism in schools.

She said she wanted to take advantage of the Make-A-Wish program and use her wish to further her studies.

“I also wanted to take this as an opportunity to push me forward in life, to take one big step forward to help me in life,” she said.

Although still a bit in shock, Hargrove said she is grateful to the Make-A-Wish program for giving her something to look forward to.

“It’s something on the bright side of lupus,” she said. “Something that pushes me more to keep going, to not give up.”

Hargrove is set to tour Spelman College early this year.

