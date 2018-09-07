Ayanna Pressley talks 1-on-1 with 7News after historic primary win

It’s been a whirlwind week for Ayanna Pressley.

She admits she wasn’t sure she’d win and was giving herself an internal pep talk when she learned she’d done it.

7News’ Sharman Sacchetti spoke with her about that and what’s next.

In her first wide-ranging interview since her major upset on primary night, the future Congresswoman admits even she wasn’t convinced she’d pull off a win.

“I knew we could win, but had prepared myself to lose,” she said.

In a surprise victory, she beat 10-term incumbent Mike Capuano by 17 points.

Video taken by a friend showed the moment an aide told her she’d done it.

Sacchetti: “Take us into that room, in that moment.”

“I think my heart just started beating again,” Pressley said. “I knew even if we’d lost, we’d won, so I had written one speech that was going to work either way. What you saw captured there was completely organic. and authentic.”

Sacchetti: “You jumped out of your chair, started hugging people.”

Pressley: “Yes. My husband and my daughter.”

Sacchetti: “You physically had a look of shock on your face.”

Pressley: “Complete, complete, complete, and utter shock.”

Pressley says she will bring a bold, activist approach and resist the Trump Administration. She agrees senior White House officials should invoke the 25th amendment if they believe the president is unfit.

Sacchetti: “Do you agree with that?”

Pressley: “I do believe he should be impeached. And if we’re unable to do that by usual protocols, then that is something that should be called into action. I think he’s proven himself unfit.”

The Democratic nominee will be the first black woman Massachusetts has sent to Congress.

Sacchetti: “Why do you think it took so long for such a blue state to send a woman of color to Congress?”

Pressley: “You know, the thing is in order for there to be a second, there has to be a first.”

There’s no Republican in the race, so Pressley will be the Congresswoman on Election Day. She says what she wants to do first is help stop Brett Kavanaugh from becoming the next Supreme Court justice.