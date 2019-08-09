(WHDH) — Former Boston Celtics player Kyrie Irving has teamed up with Nike to create a sneaker line in honor of a popular children’s show that will have fans yelling out, “Aye, aye captain!”

A SpongeBob SquarePants shoe line launches Saturday at 10 a.m., featuring sneakers that resemble the show’s five most iconic characters.

The collection highlights Irving’s “love for one of television’s most memorable animated series,” according to Nike’s website.

The SpongeBob SquarePants shoe is bright yellow with brown spots to match his sponge appearance.

The Patrick Star sneaker is vibrant pink with lime green soles, while the Squidward Tentacles shoe comes in a seafoam green color.

Sandy Cheeks was also honored with her own sneaker that matches her underwater suit.

The Mr. Krabs shoe features his iconic red color and highlights his love for money with cash drawn on the collar lining. A squished Plankton also comes on the side of the sneaker.

The shoes can be purchased in all sizes, ranging from toddler to adult.

