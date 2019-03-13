Ayer church cleaning up after vandal broke in, left lit candles burning

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - A church in Ayer is cleaning up after they say someone broke in overnight Tuesday and lit candles, leaving them to burn unattended.

Church representatives also say several items were broken and scattered on the ground.

The attack left parishioners puzzled.

“I have no idea of who would do something like this or why. It doesn’t make sense to me,” said St. Andrew’s Senior Lay Leader Isabelle Geller. “We’re a pretty open and affirming church. I don’t understand why anyone would attack a church.”

The church says that despite the vandalism, they will hold services this Sunday.

