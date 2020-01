AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Ayer police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a door.

The suspect stole the door from The Billiards Cafe on Main Street, according to Ayer police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Kellie Barhight at kbarhight@ayer.ma.us or at 978-772-8200 x507.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)