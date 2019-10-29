Ayer police investigating report of man who tried luring child into car with money

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Ayer police are investigating a report of a man who tried luring a child into his car with money on Monday afternoon.

The suspect, described as a white man who was balding and had a short, black beard, allegedly offered a child money to get into his tan vehicle in the area of 55 Littleton Rd. around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Officials are urging all residents to stay vigilant of any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ayer police at 978-772-8200 ext. 531.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)