CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Kelly Ayotte will be sworn in Thursday as the 83rd governor of New Hampshire.

Ayotte defeated Democratic candidate Joyce Craig in the 2024 gubernatorial election to replace outgoing Governor Chris Sununu.

The incoming governor previously served as a senator for New Hampshire from 2011 to 2017.

At her inauguration, Ayotte is expected to outline her priorities for the state for the next two years.

