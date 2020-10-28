BAA: 125th Boston Marathon postponed until at least fall 2021

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association has announced that the 125th Boston Marathon, traditionally held on the third Monday in April—Patriots’ Day in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts—will be postponed until at least the fall of 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The B.A.A. says it will begin working with local, city, and state officials, sponsors, organizing committee members, and other stakeholders to determine if a fall 2021 date is feasible.

“With fewer than six months until Patriots’ Day and with road races prohibited until Phase 4 of the Massachusetts reopening plan, we are unable to host the Boston Marathon this coming April,” said Tom Grilk, C.E.O. of the B.A.A., in a statement “By shifting our focus to a fall date, we can continue to work with stakeholders to adjust the in-person experience for runners and supporters alike. Prioritizing the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members, we continue to assess all elements of the race including a potential reduced field size or weekend date.”

The 2020 Boston Marathon, originally scheduled for April 20, was held as a 10-day Virtual Experience after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The @BAA has announced that the 125th Boston Marathon will be postponed until at least Fall 2021. We will work with local officials & our COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group to establish under what conditions the next in-person Marathon can occur. Read more: https://t.co/CXZ7VX3gei pic.twitter.com/rG2v6i6Rm3 — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) October 28, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)