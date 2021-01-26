BAA announces 125th Boston Marathon will be held Oct. 11 if COVID-19 restrictions allow

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday that if road races are allowed to take place as part of the Massachusetts reopening plan, the 125th Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, Oct. 11.

“We announce the 2021 Boston Marathon date with a cautious optimism, understanding full well that we will continue to be guided by science and our continued collaborative work with local, city, state, and public health officials,” said Tom Grilk, President and C.E.O. of the B.A.A., in a statement “If we are able to hold an in-person race in October, the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members will be paramount.”

Gov. Charlie Baker also released a statement, saying, “Massachusetts continues to fight COVID-19 and distribute vaccines across the Commonwealth, and with brighter days ahead, we are looking forward to getting back to a new normal in 2021. We will continue to work with local partners and the B.A.A. to monitor the situation and remain hopeful that the 125th Boston Marathon can take place this October.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh added, “While it was of course the right thing to do, canceling the 2020 Boston Marathon for the first time in its 124-year history was one of the hardest announcements to make. Today, I’m filled with hope, as we set our sights on October for the running of the 125th Boston Marathon. We have a ways to go before we’re out of the woods, but guided by sound judgement and the advice of our public health experts, I am hopeful that we’ll get to enjoy the return of one of Boston’s most storied traditions this fall.”

The 125th Boston Marathon, the B.A.A. will also offer a virtual race option.

Road races are currently not permitted until Phase 4 of the Massachusetts reopening plan. The Commonwealth reverted to Phase 3, Step 1 of the reopening plan on Dec. 13 of last year.

