BAA announces field size for 125th Boston Marathon

FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, runners head down the stretch to the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon in Boston. Rival camps in the running world began snapping at each other's heels in March 2021 after the Boston Athletic Association, which still hopes to hold a truncated in-person edition of the footrace in October, said it would award medals to up to 70,000 athletes if they go the distance wherever they are. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association on Monday announced that 20,000 runners will take part in the 125th Boston Marathon in October.

Registration for the in-person race on Oct. 11 will open at 10 a.m. on April 20 and last through 5 p.m. on April 23, the BAA said.

“The B.A.A. has been working in close coordination with our local, city, and state partners to establish an appropriate field size that will allow for social distancing throughout the course, especially at the start and finish,” Tom Grilk, President and CEO of the BAA, said in a news release. “In addition to a smaller field than in previous years, we will have significant additional protocols in place to ensure participant and public health. We are committed to making the oldest annual marathon in the world as safe as possible in October.”

The field normally consists of 30,000 runners.

Any athlete who has achieved a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time may submit a registration application within Athletes’ Village.

In prior years, registration was held over the course of two weeks with the fastest qualifiers registering first. Due to the shorter timeline this year, all qualifiers may register at any point during the registration week window.

Qualifying times will be verified and ranked by the BAA based on the amount of time an athlete has run under their respective qualifying standard. Applicants will later be notified of acceptance or non-acceptance.

Finishers of the in-person race will receive a special edition Unicorn medal in honor of the 125th anniversary year.

A virtual marathon is being planned in addition to the in-person race.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)