BOSTON (WHDH) - Registration for the 2022 Boston Marathon will take place from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12 for the 126th Boston Marathon, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 18, 2022, and will be the first race held on the traditional Patriots’ Day date since 2019.

The Boston Athletic Association will use the same registration process for qualified runners as it used for the 2021 race, allowing any athlete who has achieved a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time to submit a registration application through the B.A.A.’s online platform, Athletes’ Village.

Registration is not first-come, first-served and applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12. The qualifying window began on Sept. 1, 2019 and will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12. Qualifiers may submit an application at any point during the registration window.

