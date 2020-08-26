BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association has started to announce the members of an honorary team that will run the 124th Boston Marathon next month.

Katonya Burke, of Boston, was the first member chosen for the honorary team.

Boston Marathon officials wrote on Instagram that Burke is a leader in the community, serving as an ambassador and volunteer for Black Girls RUN! — an organization that encourages and motivates Black women to practice a healthy lifestyle.

Burke works on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as a FedEx driver.

“Leading by example, Katonya’s positivity and commitment to help the community around her embodies the spirit of the Boston Marathon,” officials wrote on Instagram.

This will be Burke’s first Boston Marathon and she will be fundraising and volunteering for Trinity Boston Connects’ Team Sole Train.

Navy veteran Deb Buonopane was selected as the second member of the honorary team after spending the past two marathons as a volunteer at a medical tent along the course.

Buonopane also works on the frontlines of the pandemic as an emergency room nurse and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

In April, she contracted the coronavirus and was treated by her coworkers and friends.

“Deb exemplifies the resilience of the Boston Marathon through her continued service to our country and those around her,” officials wrote on Instagram. “We are proud to name her to the Honorary Boston Marathon Team.”

The BAA will continue announcing members of the honorary team through Sept. 6.

Runners will complete the 124th Boston Marathon virtually due to the pandemic. They can run any day between Sept. 7 and 14, but the 26.2 miles has to be completed continuously, on the same day.

