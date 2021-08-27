BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association on Friday issued an apology for its decision to hold the postponed Boston Marathon on Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The 125th Boston Marathon was postponed from April to October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The race falls on October 11, 2021, which is recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“We extend out sincere apologies to all Indigenous people who have felt unheard or feared the importance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day would be erase,” BAA officials said in an official statement. “We are sorry.”

The association says it plans to highlight Indigenous runners and donate to Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations.

