BAA: No current plans to cancel this year’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association says this year’s Boston Marathon will proceed as planned amid coronavirus concerns worldwide.

Boston Marathon officials issued a statement on Saturday saying they have no current plans to cancel the race in April.

BAA officials said they will continue to closely follow updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Public Health and the World Health Organization on the virus.

The BAA plans to adhere to any policies put forth by the federal government.

