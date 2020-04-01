BAA offering refunds to runners who signed up for 2020 Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday that it is offering full refunds to runners who signed up for the 2020 Boston Marathon, which was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All runners may elect to receive a refund for entry fees associated with the race, which will now take place on Sept. 14 instead of April 20. All registered participants will otherwise remain entered in the event.

“Our primary focus remains on the health and well-being of participants, staff, volunteers, spectators, supporters, and everyone in our greater community,” said Tom Grilk, Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A. “We’d like our entrants to join us in September. However, while we are in the midst of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we want to extend an offer of refund to our entrants so they may be able to plan accordingly.”

The Sept. 14 race will also serve as a qualifier for the 2021 Boston Marathon, the B.A.A. said.

The B.A.A. 5K, originally scheduled for April 18, has been postponed to Saturday, Sept. 12. Participants will also be provided with the opportunity to receive a refund.

On March 13, Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced that the race was being pushed back to safeguard against the spread of the virus.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)