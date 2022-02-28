BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association has made refunds available to the Ukrainian athletes who are registered to run in 2022 Boston Marathon and 5K race.
The 48 total Ukrainian runners signed up for the races can opt to receive a refund or defer their entry fee to a future year, officials announced Monday.
“We will reach out to these athletes directly. Running is a global sport & we #StandWithUkraine,” the Boston Marathon said in a tweet.
The 126th edition of the race is slated to be held on Monday, April 18.
