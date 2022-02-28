BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association has made refunds available to the Ukrainian athletes who are registered to run in 2022 Boston Marathon and 5K race.

The 48 total Ukrainian runners signed up for the races can opt to receive a refund or defer their entry fee to a future year, officials announced Monday.

“We will reach out to these athletes directly. Running is a global sport & we #StandWithUkraine,” the Boston Marathon said in a tweet.

The 126th edition of the race is slated to be held on Monday, April 18.

The @BAA will provide all Ukrainians who are registered in the 126th Boston Marathon (43 athletes) or the 2022 B.A.A. 5K (5 athletes) with a refund or option to defer to a future year. We will reach out to these athletes directly. Running is a global sport & we #StandWithUkraine — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) February 28, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)