The organizers of the Boston Marathon have implemented a new policy that gives pregnant athletes or runners who have recently had a child a chance to run a future race without having to re-qualify.

The Boston Athletic Association announced new pregnancy deferral accommodations on Tuesday, stating that it will apply to all BAA events, including the Boston Marathon.

The policy will allow registered, elligibile runners who are “expecting or have recently welcomed a child into their families” to receive “a deferred entry into one of the next two subsequent future races,” according to a press release.

“In listening to our participants and stakeholders, the desire from mothers and expecting mothers to participate in our races –particularly the Boston Marathon—while also focusing on building a family was clear,” Jack Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A., said in a statement. “Women who are entered in a B.A.A. race and want to expand their family will be able to do just that without giving up a chance to participate at a future B.A.A. event.”

The announcement also detailed how if an athlete becomes pregnant again during a pregnancy or postpartum deferral period, the runner may request another consecutive pregnancy or postpartum deferral.

The BAA said the policy is effective immediately.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)