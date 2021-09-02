BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association announced Thursday that those running in the 125th Boston Marathon will need to provide proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test in order to participate in the race.

The BAA strongly recommends that all entrants, staff, and volunteers get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Masks will not be required while running the 26.2-mile course but will be enforced on participant transportation and in other areas in accordance with local guidelines.

Prior to bib number pick-up, Boston Marathon participants will be required to either produce proof of vaccination or produce a negative COVID-19 test, which will be administered in a marathon medical tent.

Participants may bring an original paper copy, digital copy, photocopy, or photo of their vaccination proof.

Vaccine verification will occur on Oct. 8 through Oct. 10 in coordination with the Boston Marathon Expo hours.

The BAA will work with a third-party testing provider for test administration and results tracking.

Testing will begin no earlier than 72 hours prior to participants’ marathon start times on Oct. 11.

Exact hours, locations, and additional details will be communicated directly to all runners.

Tested participants will not receive immediate access to enter the Boston Marathon Expo for bib number pick-up and will be required to wait for confirmation of test results.

Upon successful vaccination verification or negative COVID-19 test, the BAA says participants will receive a bracelet which must be worn at all times in order to access bib number pick-up areas and participant transportation areas on race day.

The bracelet must also be displayed to receive a unicorn finisher’s medal on Boylston Street.

Boston Marathon volunteers and officials will follow a similar process and will receive additional information in the coming weeks.

All Boston Marathon medical volunteers will be fully vaccinated.

Athletes in the John Hancock Professional Athlete Field will follow enhanced health and safety procedures, including regular testing over the race weekend.

