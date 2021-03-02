BAA to hold virtual Boston Marathon in addition to scheduled in-person race

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association on Tuesday announced that it plans to hold a virtual Boston Marathon, in addition to the in-person race, which will take place in October if Massachusetts’ reopening plan allows for runners to gather.

The virtual iteration of the iconic event will be open to the first 70,000 registrants over the age of 18.

“We anticipate having a reduced field size for the in-person road race on Monday, Oct. 11, but want to celebrate and honor the 125th running of the Boston Marathon through this virtual race,” said Tom Grilk, President and C.E.O. of the B.A.A. “For the first time in our history, most everyone will have the opportunity to earn a Unicorn finisher’s medal for every B.A.A. race in 2021—no matter whether they choose to walk or run.”

Registration for the virtual race will be open through the B.A.A.’s Athletes’ Village and will take place separately from the in-person registration.

The B.A.A. says all participants will need to complete the marathon distance of 26.2 miles in one continuous attempt in order to earn their Unicorn finisher’s medal, but they will not be limited to any time restrictions.

Virtual participants will also receive a virtual toolkit with an official bib number, champion’s breaktape, start and finish line, and more.

The field size for the in-person race has not yet been finalized but the B.A.A. says it will be smaller than previous years in order to enhance participant and public safety.

Details about the in-person race, including registration dates, COVID-19 safety measures, and participant requirements will be announced in the coming weeks.

