Baaaah-st wishes: Tom Brady gets send off from fellow goats

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two of Tom Brady’s biggest fans gave him a special send-off as he hoofed it out of New England Tuesday.

A pair of goats at Zoo New England paid tribute to the Patriots’ quarterback and “a G.O.A.T among goats.”

“Zoo New England’s dedicated keepers are working hard caring for all of the animals, and they couldn’t help but give a shout-out to New England’s own #12,” the zoo said in a statement. “Best of luck and we’ll miss you!”

