BOSTON (WHDH) - The tiniest patients in Boston Medical Center’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are celebrating the holidays early!

The babies put on their holiday best, bringing smiles to families and staff alike.

The decorations were provided by March of Dimes, and the costumes were donated by Project Sweet Peas, a nonprofit organization that supports families with infants in the NICU and those affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

BMC NICU manager Donna Stickney and her family hand-knitted the Santa hats.

