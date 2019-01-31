Babies at Boston hospital get decked out in Patriots gear for Super Bowl

BOSTON (WHDH) - Newborn babies at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital have been decked out in New England Patriots gear ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

The hospital shared photos of Ben and Sam laying comfortably in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with a Patriots blanket, hat, and shirt.

A nurse who had been caring for the babies made the gear for the little fans, according to the hospital.

The boys are said to be “behind the Patriots all the way!”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)