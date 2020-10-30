Babies at Tufts Children’s Hospital dress up as sailors for Halloween

BOSTON (WHDH) - Babies and nurses at Tufts Children’s Hospital dressed up as sailors to celebrate Halloween.

NICU nurses Molly Simeone and Camille Hally made all of the costumes for the newborns, according to the hospital.

“Ahoy! The tiny NICU sailors at Tufts Children’s Hospital are making big waves in paying tribute to the hospital’s rich history and wishing everyone a Happy Halloween!” a hospital spokesman said.

