Babies in Brigham and Women’s NICU dress up for Halloween

BOSTON (WHDH) - Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston are getting into the Halloween spirit.

Tiny Treats, an organization started by a Brigham and Women’s NICU graduate family, donated more than 40 costumes for the babies.

One little girl named Charlotte donned a pumpkin outfit, while Natalie wore an astronaut suit.

