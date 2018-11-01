BOSTON (WHDH) - Being in the neonatal intensive care unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital didn’t stop these babies from getting in the Halloween spirit.

Around 100 costumes were donated to the NICU this year, with many coming from former NICU families.

Hospital staff dressed the infants in the adorable outfits so they could celebrate the spooky holiday.

Baby Skye sported a Wonder Woman outfit, while twins Emeka and Ifeanyi dressed up as knights.

Other loveable costumes included Obi-Wan Kenobi, Princess Leia and Superwoman.

