FORT WORTH, Texas (WHDH) — Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit of a hospital in Texas are getting into the Halloween spirit.

Staff members at Cook Children’s Medical Center dressed up the “tiny patients” in adorable costumes, ranging from superheroes to animals.

The babies are celebrating their first Halloween.

