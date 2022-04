BOSTON (WHDH) - Three babies recovering at Franciscan Children’s Hospital donned their green Monday in support of the Boston Celtics.

Hannah, Adriel and Kaue are all getting the care they need so they can go home to their families.

Adriel — credit Franciscan Children’s Hospital

Hannah — credit Franciscan Children’s Hospital

The Celtics will take on the Nets in Game 4 of the playoffs Monday night.

