Babson College staffer fired after making controversial Facebook post about Iran conflict

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Babson College in Wellesley has fired a staffer who made a controversial Facebook post about the conflict with Iran.

A public relations firm representing that employee identified him as Asheen Phansey, who worked as the school’s director of sustainability.

As tensions heightened between the United States and Iran, he put up a post on his personal page that could be interpreted as “threatening.”

Phansey was relieved of his duties following an investigation.

In a statement, the educational institution said, “Babson College conducted a prompt and thorough investigation related to a post shared on a staff member’s personal Facebook page that does not represent the values and culture of the College. Based on the results of the investigation, the staff member is no longer a Babson College employee. As we have previously stated, Babson College condemns any type of threatening words and/or actions condoning violence and/or hate.”

Phansey has since deleted the post in question and issued an apology through a spokesperson.

“I regret my bad attempt at humor. As an American, born and raised, I was trying to juxtapose our “cultural sites” with ancient Iranian churches and mosques,” the apology read. “I am completely opposed to violence and would never advocate it by anyone. I am sorry that my sloppy humor was read as a threat. I condemn all acts of violence.”

Phansey went on to say that he is sorry for any harm or alarm he caused his colleagues at Babson.

He not only worked for the college, but he also graduated from there.

