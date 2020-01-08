Babson College staffer placed on leave after posting controversial Facebook post about Iran conflict

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Babson College in Wellesley has placed a staffer on leave after he posted a controversial Facebook post about the conflict with Iran.

A public relations firm representing that employee identified him as Asheen Phansey who works as the school’s director of sustainability.

As tensions heightened between the United States and Iran, he put up a post on his personal page that could be interpreted as “threatening.”

The school took action telling 7NEWS:

“Babson College condemns any type of threatening words and/or actions condoning violence and/or hate. This particular post from a staff member on his personal Facebook page clearly does not represent the values and culture of Babson College. While we understand he has deleted the posts, we have immediately suspended him, with pay, pending the completion of our investigation.”

Phansey has since deleted the post in question and issued an apology through a spokesperson.

“I regret my bad attempt at humor. As an American, born and raised, I was trying to juxtapose our “cultural sites” with ancient Iranian churches and mosques. I am completely opposed to violence and would never advocate it by anyone. I am sorry that my sloppy humor was read as a threat. I condemn all acts of violence.”

He goes on to say that he is sorry for any harm or alarm he caused his colleagues at Babson.

Phansey not only worked for the college he also graduated from there.

