WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Babson College student who was detained trying to fly home to surprise her family for Thanksgiving responded to the Trump administration’s apology for their “mistake”.

Earlier this week in Boston Federal Court, prosecutors apologized for deporting Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, 19, but still argued the error should not affect her case.

“I was already kind of shocked because of everything that happened, but I’m also with hearing that they have apologized to the mistake that they’ve made,” she said. “I accept their apologies and I hope that based on this apology, I’m able to return back to my studies and also to be home with my parents.”

The 19-year-old was detained at Logan Airport in November and flown to Honduras two days later.

Federal officials removed her despite an emergency court order calling for her to remain in the U.S. for 72 hours.

Her lawyer said the government did not allow for due process.

