BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old student at Babson College was detained at Logan Airport then deported to Honduras while she was trying to travel to Texas for Thanksgiving, according to her attorney Todd Pomerleau.

Pomerleau said his client, Any Lucia Lopez Belloca, had plans to surprise her family for the holiday which were foiled when she arrived at Logan Airport.

“She was told there was something wrong with her ticket and to go talk to customer service,” Pomerleau said. “She was immediately detained.”

Pomerleau said the teenager is a freshman at Babson College on a scholarship, and is pursuing a business degree. He explained she’s originally from Honduras and was brought to the states by her parents in 2014.

“She was in a court process that she thought ended favorably, she was then nine or 10-years-old,” Pomerleau said.

Last Thursday, Pomerleau said Belloca was taken into federal custody at the airport.

“She’s a child under the immigration law. She’s under the age of 21. She’s going to college. She has zero record,” Pomerleau said.

Pomerleau said he filed a lawsuit and a judge ordered Belloca could not be moved, but he said Belloca was still deported to Honduras.

“We believe her constitutional rights were violated, the way she was arrested, not having any notice why she’s arrested, not shown any documents to justify her abrupt, egregious removal from the United States Of America,” Pomerleau said.

Now Pomerleau is fighting to get Belloca back in Boston as her family marks the holiday without her.

“You’re supposed to be thankful this time of the year. Just be thankful ICE hasn’t destroyed your family,” Pomerleau said.

7NEWS reached out to ICE for comment, but have not yet heard back.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)