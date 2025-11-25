BOSTON (WHDH) - The idea was to fly to Boston, home to Texas, and surprise family for Thanksgiving.

But Attorney Todd Pomerleau said his 19-year-old client, Any Lucia Lopez Belloca’s plan got foiled when she arrived at Logan Airport.

“She was told there was something wrong with her ticket and to go talk to customer service,” Pomerleau said. “She was immediately detained.”

Pomerleau said the teen is a freshman at Babson College on a scholarship, pursuing a business degree. He explained she’s originally from Honduras and was brought to the states by her parents in 2014.

“She was in a court process that she thought ended favorably, she was then 9 or 10 years old,” Pomerleau said.

Last Thursday, Pomerleau said Belloca was taken into federal custody at the airport.

“She’s a child under the immigration law. She’s under the age of 21. She’s going to college. She has zero record,” Pomerleau said.

Pomerleau said he filed a lawsuit and a judge ordered Belloca could not be moved. But Pomerleau said his client was deported to Honduras.

“We believe her constitutional rights were violated, the way she was arrested, not having any notice why she’s arrested, not shown any documents to justify her abrupt, egregious removal from the United States Of America,” Pomerleau said.

Now Pomerleau is fighting to get the Babson student back in Boston, as her family marks the holidays without her.

“You’re supposed to be thankful this time of the year – just be thankful ICE hasn’t destroyed your family,” Pomerleau said.

