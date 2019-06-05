MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Lots of play dates are in the future for four Mansfield police officers who each welcomed a new addition to their families over four months.

The four officers on the same department helped bring their babies into the world, beginning with the first officer in December.

The police department shared multiple photos of the proud dads and their little ones, writing on Facebook, “It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to order matching onsies and take photos.”

Two of the officers are first-time dads, while the other two have each expanded their families by one.

