REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Revere Fire Department experienced a baby boom when nine firefighters became dads in under a year.

The proud fathers gathered for a photo in front of one of the department’s fire trucks, holding their children up in the air.

Each baby sported the same onesie with the girls wearing red bows.

