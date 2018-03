FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A baby boy born during the third quarter of the Super Bowl has been named after the greatest of all time.

Brady James Gaffney was born at Falmouth Hospital just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Hospital officials say little Brady was one only baby of the night given a football inspired name.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)