Baby born in the passenger seat of the family’s jeep while heading to the hospital

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A wild ride for a family from Tyngsboro heading to the hospital on Thursday after the mother went into labor.

While Alyssa was in labor and heading to Emerson Hospital, the baby had other plans.

Hunter was born in the passenger seat of the family’s keep in the Concord Rotary.

Hunter, Alyssa, and Richard, the father, are all doing well.

Hunter is the family’s third child.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)