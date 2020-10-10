Baby born on small Maine island for 1st time in more than 90 years

ISLESFORD, Maine (AP) — A mother has given birth to a baby on Maine’s Little Cranberry Island for the first time in more than nine decades.

Born two weeks ago, Azalea Belle Gray is the sixth child for Aaron Gray and Erin Fernald Gray in Islesford.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Azalea’s great-grandfather, a lifelong lobsterman, had been the most recent baby born in Islesford, in 1927. He died in 2005 at age 77.

Gray and her husband had contingency plans to go to Mount Desert Island for the birth if they needed to. But the everything went smoothly.

Gray said she didn’t set out to be the first woman to have a home birth in Islesford since Calvin Coolidge was president. She said she didn’t realize how long it’d been since the last island birth.

