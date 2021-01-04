Baby burned after fire breaks out at Oxford day care

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital Monday after a fast-moving fire broke out at a home day care in Oxford.

The fire started just after 12:30 p.m. and neighbors said firetrucks were on the scene within minutes.

Fire Chief Laurent R. McDonald said everyone inside the home was able to get put and the adults even tried to extinguish the flames on their own.

The fire was contained to one room and knocked down quickly.

The condition of the injured baby was not made public.

Multiple agencies are investigating the cause of the fire, according to McDonald.

