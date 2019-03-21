(WHDH) — A pharmaceutical company is recalling baby cough syrup that may be contaminated with a bacteria that could produce a gastrointestinal illness.

DG Health Naturals Baby Cough Syrup and Mucus has the potential to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus or Bacillus circulans, Kingston Pharma announced.

Consuming this bacteria could lead to vomiting and diarrhea.

Illnesses are typically mild but more serious and even lethal cases have occurred, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Those at risk for more severe forms of illness include infants, young children and people with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Production of the cough syrup has been suspended while the FDA and the pharmaceutical company continues investigating the source of the problem.

Consumers are encouraged to return their recalled item to the place of purchase for a full refund.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)