Baby cut from mother’s womb opens eyes for first time in father’s arms

(CNN/WHDH) — An infant who was cut from his mother’s womb in a gruesome crime reportedly opened his eyes briefly on Sunday as he laid in his father’s arms.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, of Chicago, was nine months pregnant when she was killed and her unborn son was cut from her belly.

The newborn is in grave condition and on life support in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Friendy of the family released a photo of the baby being held by his father.

Ochoa-Lopez will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Stickney, Illinois.

A mother plotted for months to acquire a newborn before she and her daughter strangled Ochoa-Lopez and used a butcher’s knife to remove the infant, prosecutors said.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

