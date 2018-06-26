Baby deer rescued in Chatham, taken to Quabbin rehab facility

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby deer whose mother may have been hit and killed by a vehicle has been taken to a rehabilitation facility near the Quabbin Reservoir after being rescued in Chatham Tuesday.

Chatham Animal Control Officer Diane Byers and Police Officer Christopher Vardakis responded to a report of a small fawn on a resident’s deck on Crows Pond Road about 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The fawn was reportedly very weak and having difficulty walking.

After determining that the fawn’s mother may have been hit by a vehicle in the area, arrangements were made with Cape Wildlife to have the fawn taken to a deer rehabilitation facility located near the Quabbin Reservoir in western Massachusetts.

