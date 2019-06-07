Baby deer spends night with state police after being rescued twice in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby deer that was rescued twice from the side of the highway in Holyoke spent the night wrapped in a blanket at the state police barracks in Northampton before being released to an animal rehabilitation facility.

The fawn, which was rescued from the left lane of I-91 on Wednesday, was taken to the state police barracks in Northampton on Thursday after it was saved again by a good Samaritan and troopers determined its mother had been hit and killed by a car.

“The little fawn spent the night at the State Police Northampton Barracks with the troopers, until Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife were able to take the fawn to a facility for rehabilitation until it can be released back to the wild,” state police wrote in a post on Facebook.

A photo attached to the post showed the little deer wrapped in a blanket.

